CarePoint inks deal to sell 2 New Jersey hospitals

Jersey City, N.J.-based CarePoint Health has signed a letter of intent to sell two of its hospitals to KPC Global Management, according to a Dec. 30 report from the Hudson County View.

Under the proposed deal, Corona, Calif.-based KPC Global will acquire the entities that operate Christ Hospital in Jersey City, Hoboken (N.J.) University Medical Center and the two hospitals' affiliated physician practices. The proposed transaction does not include CarePoint's third hospital, Bayonne (N.J.) Medical Center.

"This potential transaction is an ideal opportunity to sustain the acute care hospitals in the CarePoint Health System," CarePoint CEO Achintya Moulick, MD, said, according to the report.

CarePoint and KPC Global Management said they expect a definitive agreement to be reached quickly.



