Hospital rebrands: 6 recent name changes

Below are six hospitals that have announced or finalized name changes since Feb. 1.

1. Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital and 13 affiliated clinics rebranded to Delta Health March 1.

2. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health March 1. With the transaction finalized, the hospital's name was changed to Blessing Health Keokuk.

3. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare said March 9 it plans to acquire a majority ownership stake in Kindred Hospital Peoria. Under the deal, OSF HealthCare will rename the facility to reflect that it is part of the OSF HealthCare network. The name has not been determined.

4. Fayette County Memorial Hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio, will join Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System May 2 and change its name to Adena Fayette Medical Center.

5. Catholic Health Services, a six-hospital system based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., changed its name to Catholic Health.

6. Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic Feb. 1. The facility was renamed Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital to reflect the combination.

More articles on strategy:

Walmart may roll back its ambitious push into healthcare

'Building authentic partnerships' + other strategies to lead mass vaccination events: 3 health systems weigh in

Amazon expanding health centers to 5 states

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.