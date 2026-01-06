NorthBay Health’s strategy chief on why long-term plans need time — not constant pivots

When it comes to strategy, Larry Trilops acknowledges that pivots are sometimes necessary — but he cautions against reacting too quickly to external pressures. Staying committed to a strong long-term plan, he said, is often what delivers lasting advantage.

“If you’re pivoting every six months based on macro conditions, you may never see the full benefit of your strategy,” said Mr. Trilops, executive vice president and chief strategy and business development officer at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health. He believes the most effective plans are the ones that rely on the long game.

Mr. Trilops was appointed chief strategy officer in August 2024, bringing more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience. He joined NorthBay Health as the two-hospital system executes its $250 million ambulatory network strategy and plans to open six to 10 neighborhood primary care clinics by 2030.

He discussed his priorities for 2026, highlighted his approach to strategy and shared advice with his peers.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: You joined NorthBay Health to lead strategy and business development during a time of expansion into neighborhood clinics and ambulatory care. As you plan toward 2030, what are the most unexpected strategic inflection points you’re anticipating, and how are you adjusting priorities to stay ahead of them?

Larry Trilops: As you look ahead to 2030, there are many things to consider. One of them is: what role will AI play in healthcare, and what is that going to mean for all of us? I don’t think it’s totally clear yet. I do think there are areas where it’s starting to show promise and could be helpful to people, but it’s something we keep our eye on.



Obviously, with everything going on from a macro-environment level, we try to keep that in mind. But at the end of the day, for me, it’s about doing the right things for patients and consumers. There’s still a choice in healthcare. I want to continue positioning NorthBay Health so we remain the right choice for people.

Q: In your dual role leading both strategy and business development, how do you balance long-term growth planning with the near-term financial realities that regional health systems are facing today? Can you share a time when you had to pivot mid-course, and what that experience taught you?

LT: From a strategic perspective, I like to think about the work streams we need to accomplish. I have three work streams I use from a strategy standpoint that I’m always thinking about with people and making sure we’re tracking.



In terms of pivoting strategy, I think sometimes it’s difficult. Strategies often take root during tough times. But if you’re doing the right strategy, it’s going to pay out over time — whether that’s in patient experience, quality or economic outcomes. As a strategic officer, it’s important not to get too antsy or lose faith in what you’re doing. If you’ve planted a good strategy, it takes time to grow. It might not solve a problem this year or next, but maybe three or four years down the road, it will.

This reminds me of a time in my career when I was with a large nonprofit organization. We launched a huge ambulatory strategy just as employment and consumerism in healthcare were starting to take root. Looking back, that strategy helped position the health system for long-term success — and I think they’re still benefiting from it 20 years later.

We started rolling out that strategy before the financial crisis of 2008-09. A lot of other systems pivoted quickly, tightened up or reversed course. But the CEO I worked for said, “We need to push out on these strategies and stay true to them.” That was a big lesson for me — strategy is a long-term game. If you’re pivoting every six months based on macro conditions, you may never see the full benefit of your strategy.

Q: As health systems navigate workforce shortages, value-based care pressures, growing tech demands and regulatory changes, which challenge do you see as most critical to NorthBay Health’s growth over the next two years? How are you thinking about strategy, especially in terms of technology or AI, to address it?

LT: I don’t see AI as a threat. I see it as a reality — it’s here, and it’s going to stay. If you look at AI as a tool to complement your workforce, that’s where I think systems will be successful.

AI isn’t about replacing people — it’s about helping people. If you can’t recruit enough people or wages are increasing quickly, you’ll need tools to help complement and support your workforce. That’s where AI comes into play.

Q: How is NorthBay Health thinking about collaboration with tech companies, payers or community-based organizations? How do you decide when to build in-house, partner or acquire — and can you walk us through a recent decision that illustrates your approach?

LT: I can’t give all the details, but there’s a company we’re currently working with. For a system our size — roughly $1 billion — we need to be smart about who we partner with. When we look at tech partnerships, we’re focused on enterprise scalability.



We don’t want to be someone’s first test site. We want to work with companies that already have a track record, maybe have some early-stage investment, and are working with other systems. If we can get a seat at the table at that stage — like series B — that’s a great spot for us. It reduces risk and gives us both innovation and investment opportunities.

Q: Is there anything you’d like to add — particularly insights that might be useful for peers at other health systems?

LT: Healthcare is still a local product. Knowing your market, your consumers, your patients — that’s huge. One of our strengths at NorthBay Health is our size. It allows us to move quickly and be first to market with certain things. That’s an advantage not everyone has.