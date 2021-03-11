Amazon expanding health centers to 5 states

Amazon is opening health centers in five states to provide primary care to its employees.

Six things to know:

1. To open the health centers, Amazon partnered with Crossover Health, a medical group that works with self-insured employers. The partnership also allows employees to access telehealth services via Crossover Health.

2. The facilities are called Neighborhood Health Centers, and they operate on extended hours during both the workweek and weekends to accommodate employee schedules.

3. Amazon opened its first Neighborhood Health Center in Dallas in July 2020. It also has centers in Phoenix, Louisville, Ky., and plans to open them in Detroit and San Bernardino/Moreno Valley, Calif.

4. After expanding into Michigan and California, Amazon will have health centers near fulfilment centers in five states: Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, Michigan and California.

5. The goal of the health centers is to lower the cost of healthcare by encouraging employees and their family members to go to the centers for primary care instead of more expensive emergency rooms or urgent care centers.

6. Amazon and Crossover Health said they have launched 17 health centers in cities across the country with the expansion.



Read the full news release here.

