Walmart may roll back its ambitious push into healthcare

More than 150 million customers visit Walmart's stores, app and website each week, and the retail giant is looking to use its reach to expand into healthcare. However, the company may be slowing the ambitious push into the healthcare it laid out in 2018, according to Insider.

Walmart has opened 20 standalone healthcare centers and plans to open at least 15 more this year, according to Insider. The health centers offer primary care, urgent care, labs, counseling and other services.

The company's board approved a plan in 2018 to scale to 4,000 clinics by 2029. That plan is in flux, and Walmart may be rolling back its bold clinic strategy, according to Insider, which cited leaked documents and conversations with eight current and former employees.

The retailer didn't comment to Insider on whether the health clinic rollout was slowing. Walmart said the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted it to reaffirm its commitment to healthcare, and the company pointed to moves it's making in the industry, including the launch of pharmacy curbside delivery and COVID-19 testing sites.

