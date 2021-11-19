Montana State names nursing school after donors of record $101M donation

Bozeman-based Montana State University said Nov. 18 it will name its nursing school after the donors of a record-breaking $101 million donation.

The gift, which was announced Aug. 30, was from the founders of Goosehead Insurance, Mark and Robyn Jones. It was the largest donation ever given to a college of nursing in the U.S.

As a result, the college will be named the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing. The name change was approved by the Montana Board of Regents.

"It is our honor to recognize the extraordinary generosity of Mark and Robyn Jones," said Montana State University President Waded Cruzado, PhD. "It was our deliberate action, as a university community, to initiate this recognition. Mark's and Robyn's investment in our MSU College of Nursing will benefit generations of Montanans and we acknowledge it is only fitting that they are recognized."

Montana State University said the gift will be used to fund new facilities at the MSU College of Nursing's five campuses, establish five endowed faculty professorships, develop an endowed scholarship fund and create a nurse midwife program.