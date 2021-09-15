Nemours Children's Health unveils new brand: 3 things to know

In August, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health dropped "System" from its name. On Sept. 15, the health system officially launched its new brand. Here are three things to know:

Nemours Children's Health rolled out a new tagline in addition to its new name and logo.

The tagline — Well Beyond Medicine — expresses the system's goal of going beyond medicine to improve the health of all children. The tagline is also a featured section on the system's redesigned website, showcasing initiatives focused on whole-child health.



The system is rolling out an advertising campaign called Journey over the next 14 weeks. The campaign seeks to reimagine how patients think about achieving health by showcasing Nemours Children's Health's efforts to keep children healthy at home and school.



Nemours Children's Health's new brand mark is called "The Loop of Care." It symbolizes the lasting relationship between a child and their caregiver, as well as the system's forward-looking strategy. The brand mark includes the letter N in an infinity loop to signify the system's name.

"Our 'Well Beyond Medicine' positioning and new 'Journey' campaign exemplify how Nemours Children's Health is going above and beyond the standards of medicine to create a world where all children can achieve health," Sarah Sanders, the system's chief marketing officer, said in a news release. "Our intention is to educate consumers and communities about the importance of whole-child health and inspire partnership with the multitude of stakeholders, including our families, that are critical to achieving these goals."