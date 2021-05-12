Nemours Children's Health System to rebrand

Nemours Children's Health System is getting a new name, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based system said May 12.

In August, the organization will rebrand to Nemours Children's Health, though the organization's official name will remain the Nemours Foundation. This rebranding will apply to Nemours' hospitals and specialty, primary and urgent care locations in five states.

Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, the organization's flagship hospital in Wilmington, Del., will change its name to Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

The rebranding coincides with the launch of Nemours' five-year strategic plan.

"Nemours' new strategy is designed to achieve our vision of creating the healthiest generations of children," R. Lawrence Moss, MD, Nemours' president and CEO, said in a news release. “Our commitment to transforming children’s health recognizes that we must rewrite its definition."



