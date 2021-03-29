Steward hospital rebrands as Texas Vista Medical Center

Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio is getting a new name, its owner, Dallas-based Steward Health Care said March 29.

The 40-year-old hospital will become Texas Vista Medical Center.

"This is much more than a new name for a hospital," said Jon Turton, president of Texas Vista Medical Center. "With support from Steward Health Care, the largest private, physician-owned hospital system in the United States, we intend to expand our scope and scale to bring the highest quality healthcare close to home for the people we serve."

In addition to announcing the new name, the medical center has unveiled a Healthy Horizons community program that aims to reduce healthcare disparities for San Antonio's Southside families.

