Truman Medical Centers gets a new name

The Kansas City, Mo.-based health system formerly known as Truman Medical Centers/University Health will now be known as only the latter portion of its name, according to The Kansas City Star.

The two-hospital system has given both hospitals new names. As of Oct. 1, they will be known as University Health Truman Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center. Both hospitals are located in Kansas City.

The health system's web address also changed, from trumed.org to Universityhealthkc.org.

The rebrand reflects a mission that began when Truman Medical Center with the University of Missouri-Kansas City to become one of its primary teaching hospitals for the schools of medicine, nursing, pharmacy and dentistry, according to Charlie Shields, University Health's president and CEO.

"We wanted a name that reflected both sides of that mission, as an academic medical center but also as a safety net hospital. So that is how we landed on the name University Health," he said.