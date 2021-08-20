Northwell renames Staten Island hospital & unveils logo: 7 details

Listen New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health renamed its Staten Island hospital to SIUH Prince's Bay, according to an Aug. 19 SI Live report. Seven details: The hospital is currently named Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital. Before that, it was Richmond Memorial Hospital. The hospital has undergone renovations and expanded its emergency department over the last few years.



Hospital and health system administrators held a ceremony Aug. 18 to celebrate its renaming and to show off its new logo, which sports the new hospital name and 15 triangles in purple, green, blue and orange.



"For me, what this rebranding means is it’s a continuation of what we’ve always done as well as a new path forward as we look to reinvent what this place needs to be for this community," said Brahim Ardolic, MD, executive director of the hospital."Over the past three years, this hospital has gone through a major transformation to offer specialized care to Staten Island."



Dr. Ardolic said the new name aligns with the spirit of the hospital’s founder and late benefactor, Berta Dreyfus. Ms. Dreydus donated $375,000 in the 1920s-1930s, valued today at $6.8 million.



"There are more and more things here for people not to have to leave the South Shore and I think she’d be happy to see what’s happening here today," Dr. Ardolic said.



"The renaming represents something new, a new journey 一 looking to the future in a bright positive and optimistic way and committing to make sure that the original intent of this hospital, which was to serve the community in a holistic way," said Northwell CEO Michael Dowling.

