Illinois health system drops name, rebrands as UW Health

The Rockford, Ill.-based system formerly known as SwedishAmerican Health System has rebranded as UW Health, local NBC affiliate WREX reported Sept. 9.

The system became a division of Madison, Wis.-based UW Health in 2015. Since then the health system has "built services here that have never been offered in our area before," according to Jeff Kaney, the system's board chair.

The system comprises an original downtown Rockford hospital, medical center, regional cancer center and network of more than 30 primary, multi-specialty and employer-based clinics. All locations will take on the UW Health brand name, and the original hospital will be named UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.

"SwedishAmerican has been a beloved community health system in Rockford for more than a century, recognized for our compassion, excellent patient care and a commitment to serving our community,” Tom O’Connor, the system's CEO, told WREX. “But it’s important to remember that we are more than just a recognized brand. We are an integral part of this community, and that will never change."

The rebrand will take place in phases. Changes, such as those made to the website and signage, will occur over the next year.

"Unifying our brand is about more than a name," Alan Kaplan, MD, UW Health's CEO, told WREX. "It's about bringing our people, assets and expertise together to expand the remarkable care available to the people of northern Illinois and throughout our system of care."