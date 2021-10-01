200-bed hospital joins Penn Highlands Healthcare

Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

The deal, which makes Monongahela Valley Hospital the seventh hospital in the Penn Highlands network, was finalized Oct. 1.

The two healthcare organizations inked a definitive agreement in June. The organizations said the deal will help Monongahela Valley Hospital maintain and expand key services, attract physicians and advanced practice providers, preserve jobs and maintain a meaningful role in local governance of the hospital.

The hospital has been renamed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

"Monongahela Valley Hospital's affiliation with Penn Highlands Healthcare will allow us to enhance services, leverage PHH's innovation and clinical expertise, advance quality initiatives and continue our longstanding commitment to provide superior compassionate care to patients throughout this region," said Louis Panza Jr., president and CEO of Monongahela Valley Hospital. "Monongahela Valley Hospital is proud to now be Penn Highlands Mon Valley."



Read more here.