DuPage Medical Group adopts new name

DuPage Medical Group, the Downers Grove, Ill.-based independent multispecialty group with more than 900 physicians, is now Duly Health and Care.

The group said in a Sept. 15 news release that its new name bet­ter reflects its care delivery mod­el focused on the rela­tion­ship between patients and physi­cians.

DuPage Medical Group was named after the county in which it was founded. The medical group has expanded beyond county and state lines recently, inking an agreement with the South Bend Clinic in June to expand its footprint into Indiana.

In August, under the name of DuPage Medical Group, the group began notifying more than 600,000 patients that their personal health information may have been compromised when its computer network was hacked in July.