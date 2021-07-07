Mass General Brigham's rebrand to affect all 12 hospitals

All 12 hospitals in Boston-based Mass General Brigham will be rebranded in a three-year, up to $60 million name change that was first announced in 2019, according to the Boston Business Journal.

In November 2019, the former Partners HealthCare rebranded to Mass General Brigham to highlight the system's two flagship hospitals: Massachusetts General Hospital and Brighman and Women's Hospital, both in Boston. At the time, it was unclear whether the remaining hospitals would keep their names.

Mark Bohen, chief marketing officer for Mass General Brigham, told the Journal in a July 6 report that under the rebrand, "Mass General Brigham" will be placed above all community and specialty hospital names, though the brand will be in a larger font for community hospitals and a smaller font for specialty hospitals. The flagship hospitals will have "Mass General Brigham" in smaller font underneath their names.

"The brand strategy really follows the business strategy and is a hybrid," Mr. Bohen told the Journal. "You can think about it as an endorser brand, a halo brand, a corporate brand. It becomes an organizing principle for the other brands."



Mass General Brigham is still determining how to incorporate the rebrand into its health insurer, Allways Health Partners, according to the report.