OSF HealthCare adds 15th hospital, renames it

Perry Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Princeton, Ill., has officially joined OSF HealthCare in Peoria, Ill.

Perry Memorial became OSF HealthCare's 15th hospital on July 1. Ownership transferred to OSF HealthCare from the city of Princeton.

Under the deal, the hospital was renamed OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center.

The deal was made after the hospital conducted a two-year study on how to ensure it could sustain operations and residents had access to care well into the future. The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the change of ownership in January.

"While the signs may change, the care that's going to be provided is still from those same people that have been serving the community for years, and they're still taking care of their friends, family and neighbors, and that's not going to change. That caring and compassion is going to be here, but now supported by the OSF Mission and values across the ministry that's able to support us and help serve the community," said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF Saint Clare Medical Center.