Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist unveil joint brand 

Following their merger last fall, Wake Forest Baptist Health and Atrium Health announced their new brand and name Aug. 19: Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

The health systems completed their merger in October 2020. Wake Forest Baptist Health and Wake Forest School of Medicine are now the "academic core" of Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, according to the health systems' news release.

Atrium Health has made investments in Wake Forest Baptist and Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C., as well as the school's campus being built in Charlotte. The investments amount to $700 million in the region by Atrium Health, part of a $3.4 billion pledge by the health system over 10 years, it said in the news release.

The combined health system will roll the new brand out in marketing materials, followed by signs and other advertising, over the next year across north central and western North Carolina, according to Denise Potter, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's vice president and chief communications, marketing and media officer.

The new brand will display Atrium Health's "Tree of Life" logo, in which "each tree branch represents a guiding principle that our teammates strive to provide when serving and enriching our communities: gentleness, generosity, humility, prudence, wisdom, kindness, loyalty and courage in everything we do," Ms. Potter stated.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is home to more than 20,000 employees, including nearly 3,000 physicians, 1,300 faculty and 1,000 students, part of Atrium Health's 70,000 total workforce.