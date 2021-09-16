Henry Ford, Michigan State unveil joint brand for 30-year partnership

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and Michigan State University in East Lansing have unveiled a unified brand of their partnership: Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences.

The organizations announced the new brand Sept. 15, about eight months after beginning a 30-year partnership. Under the partnership, the health system and university are collaborating on clinical research, cancer care, training, socioeconomic challenges that affect their communities and diversity among healthcare professionals.

"Since coming together in January, we have mobilized a stellar team across our institutions that is already introducing changes to advance health care delivery and fight the health disparities that plague our most vulnerable communities, rural and urban," Henry Ford Health System President and CEO Wright L. Lassiter said in a news release.

During the first eight months of the partnership, HFH+MSU Health Sciences has advanced research initiatives, including creating cancer research task forces, aimed to improve access to care and supported COVID-19 precautions on Michigan State's campus.