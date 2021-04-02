Hospital rebrands: 8 recent name changes

Below are eight hospitals that have announced or finalized name changes since March 1:

1. Aberdeen, Wash.-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group and their outpatient clinics will rebrand as Harbor Regional Health, effective April 5.

2. SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital April 1. The hospital was renamed SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest.

3. The 40-year-old Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio will become Texas Vista Medical Center, the owner of the facility said March 29.

4. Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., will be renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center. The name change comes after Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in the 107-bed hospital to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.

5. The 223-bed Wheeling (W. Va.) Hospital will be renamed WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital after officially joining Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System March 31.

6. Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health acquired a 100-year-old Missouri hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health. SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo., has been renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.

7. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare said March 9 it plans to acquire a majority ownership stake in Kindred Hospital Peoria. Under the deal, OSF HealthCare will rename the facility to reflect that it is part of the OSF HealthCare network. The name has not been determined.

8. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health March 1. The hospital's name was changed to Blessing Health Keokuk.

