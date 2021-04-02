Washington hospital, medical group to rebrand April 5

Aberdeen, Wash.-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group and their outpatient clinics will rebrand as Harbor Regional Health, according to local news station KXRO.

The new name is effective April 5.

The organizations said that residents will start to see changes on signs, websites and social media in a few months.

The board voted to rebrand to emphasize that it is a unified regional healthcare network, according to the news station.

