Noble Health acquires SSM hospital in Missouri

Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health has acquired a 100-year-old Missouri hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health.

With the transaction complete, SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo., has been renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.

The organizations signed a letter of intent last July. The deal became final March 16.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I am inspired by the history of this hospital and the way in which it has served its community, employees and physicians. I look forward to continuing to bring quality healthcare to those who depend on Audrain Community Hospital," Amy O'Brien, CEO of Audrain Community Hospital said.

