WVU Health System adds 223-bed hospital

The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital officially joined Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System March 31, the organizations said.

The WVU Health System has operated Wheeling Hospital since June 2019. The organizations inked a letter of intent for the deal last September.

Under the deal, Wheeling Hospital is the 13th member of the WVU Health System and will be renamed WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

"Our commitment to the people of Wheeling and the surrounding area is to ensure this hospital remains an integral part of the community while remaining true to its core mission, values and Catholic beliefs," Albert Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System, said in a March 31 news release. "We are excited to have the hospital join our health system, and we will work hard to ensure it thrives as part of it."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Massachusetts health system to remain independent after 2 deals collapse

California hospitals sue attorney general over conditions for affiliation

Geisinger, Acadia partner to build 2 inpatient behavioral health facilities

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.