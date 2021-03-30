Geisinger, Acadia to build 2 inpatient behavioral health facilities

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare have formed a joint venture to build and operate two inpatient behavioral health facilities in Pennsylvania, the organizations said March 30.

The 73,000-square-foot buildings will house 96 beds each. Geisinger and Acadia will invest $80 million to build them.

One facility will be built in Moosic, Pa., and open in 2022. The other will be built in Danville and will open in 2023.

"This joint venture was a natural fit based on a shared commitment to identifying behavioral health needs in the community and partnering to bring world-class care close to home for everyone who needs it in central and northeastern Pennsylvania," said Jaewon Ryu, MD, Geisinger's president and CEO.

Geisinger said it will consolidate inpatient behavioral health services from Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Geisinger Bloomsburg (Pa.) Hospital and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Pa., in the new facilities, allowing vacated space to be repurposed for other patient care needs.

