Massachusetts health system to remain independent after 2 deals collapse

South Shore Health, a two-hospital system based in South Weymouth, Mass., voted to remain an independent organization after a thorough review of potential partnership opportunities, according to The Patriot Ledger.

The system announced last August it was looking for a partner and seeking requests for proposals. The health system started looking for a partner roughly five years after it was blocked from being acquired by Boston-based Partners HealthCare, now Mass General Brigham, and after merger talks with Wellforce ended in 2019.

The unanimous vote by the board came after a monthslong review with consultants who explored strategic options for the system, including a joint venture, merger or acquisition.

Ken Kirkland, South Shore Health's board chair, said it received thoughtful and creative proposals from healthcare organizations but felt the health system could be successful on its own.

"Our decision-making was defined less by eliminating certain organizations than it was by recognizing that we have the talent and infrastructure to be successful," Mr. Kirkland told the Ledger. "We will continue to evolve, innovate and form clinical affiliations to meet the needs of our community and are confident that remaining independent is the best way for us to do that at this time."

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Trinity buys majority stake in Premier Health

Troubled Pennsylvania health system looks for a buyer

Temple Health to buy cancer hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.