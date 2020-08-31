Massachusetts health system seeks partner after 2 deals fall through

South Shore Health, a two-hospital system based in South Weymouth, Mass., is looking for a partner and sending out requests for proposals, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The system is looking for a potential partner roughly five years after it was blocked from being acquired by Boston-based Partners HealthCare, now Mass General Brigham, and after merger talks with Wellforce ended last year.

South Shore Health has hired a consultant, and requests for proposals were sent to healthcare organizations both in Massachusetts and outside the state, according to the report. The health system is interested in a joint venture, merger or being acquired, interim CEO Rose DiPietro told the Boston Business Journal.

"Ultimately you have to look at the market and everything going on in the larger scope of healthcare," Ms. DiPietro said. "There is a question how long a single entity can remain without any stronger partnership to accomplish what it wants. We said 'Let's start looking at what opportunities we have while we're healthy today to see how we can get partnerships to move into the future."

