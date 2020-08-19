Hospital M&A: 10 recent deals by the numbers

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed hospital merger and acquisition activity in the second quarter of this year, but dozens of deals closed in the first seven months of 2020.

Below is a breakdown of 10 of the hospital mergers and acquisitions that were announced or completed since Jan. 1.

1. Prime acquires California hospital

The players: The deal involves Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare and St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif.

The deal in a sentence: Prime purchased St. Francis Medical Center out of bankruptcy in August.

The numbers: Under the $350 million deal, which closed after a four-month review process, Prime committed to invest $47 million in capital improvements at the hospital. With the addition of St. Francis, Prime owns and operates 46 hospitals in 14 states and has nearly 40,000 employees.

2. Sentara, Cone Health to merge

The players: The deal involves Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare and Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

The deal in a sentence: Sentara and Cone Health announced the merger plan in August, and the deal is expected to close in mid-2021.

The numbers: The merger would create an $11.5 billion system with 17 hospitals and more than 2,400 physicians and advanced practice clinicians.

3. McLaren Health adds 15th hospital

The players: The deal involves Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care and St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.

The deal in a sentence: St. Luke's Hospital will join McLaren Health on Oct. 1.

The numbers: St. Luke's, a 312-bed hospital, will be the 15th hospital in McLaren's system. McLaren, which has 28,000 employees, also includes ambulatory surgery centers, a 490-member physician network and commercial and Medicaid health maintenance organizations covering more than 588,000 lives.

4. Marshfield Clinic acquires 2 hospitals

The players: The deal involves Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System and St. Louis-based Ascension.

The deal in a sentence: On Aug. 1, Marshfield Clinic completed the purchases of Weston, Wis.-based Ascension St. Clare's Hospital and acquired Ascension's interest in Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, Wis.

The numbers: When the deal closed, Marshfield Clinic became a 10-hospital system. Marshfield Clinic has more than 100,000 employees and more than 1,200 clinicians.

5. Advocate Aurora, Beaumont to merge

The players: The deal involves Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.

The deal in a sentence: Advocate Aurora and Beaumont signed a nonbinding letter of intent in June to create a health system spanning Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The numbers: The merger would create a $17 billion system with 36 hospitals, more than 545 outpatient sites, about 108,000 employees and more than 13,000 physicians.

6. Banner Health to acquire Wyoming hospital

The players: The deal involves Phoenix-based Banner Health and Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

The deal in a sentence: Under the deal, announced July 14, Wyoming Medical Center would join Banner Health.

The numbers: When the $200 million deal closes, Banner will include 29 hospitals across six states.

7. Carle Health acquires 2 hospitals

The players: The deal involves Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., and Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health.

The deal in a sentence: Carle Health acquired BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Ill., and Advocate Eureka (Ill.) Hospital and their affiliate sites from Advocate Aurora in July.

The numbers: Carle acquired the two hospitals for $190 million. The system has more than 9,500 employees.

8. Merger creates 10-hospital system in Maine

The players: The deal involves Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health and Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine.

The deal in a sentence: Mayo Regional Hospital merged with Northern Light Health on March 1.

The numbers: Through the merger, Northern Light Health became a 10-hospital system. The system also comprises a medical group, eight nursing homes, 37 primary care sites and has more than 12,000 employees.

9. 2 New York hospitals merge

The players: The deal involves Albany (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y.

The deal in a sentence: Albany Memorial merged with Samaritan Hospital on Jan. 1.

The numbers: Albany Memorial became the third campus of Samaritan Hospital, and it was renamed Samaritan Hospital-Albany Memorial Campus. Both hospitals are part of Albany-based St. Peter's Health Partners, which includes more than 170 sites of care and has more than 12,000 employees.

10. Delaware, Maryland health systems merge

The players: The deal involves Seaford, Del.-based Nanticoke Health Services and Salisbury, Md.-based Peninsula Regional Health System.

The deal in a sentence: Nanticoke Health joined Peninsula Regional Health System in January, about a year after they announced their intent to merge.

The numbers: Under the deal, Nanticoke's 99-bed hospital and its physician network joined Peninsula Regional Health System, which also includes Peninsula Regional Medical Center, a 266-bed hospital that sees nearly 500,000 patients each year.

Read more here.

