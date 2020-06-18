Advocate Aurora, Beaumont merger would create $17B system with 36 hospitals

Advocate Aurora Health and Beaumont Health announced June 17 that they have signed a nonbinding letter of intent to create a health system spanning Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

The possible combination of Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont and Advocate Aurora, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, would create a $17 billion system with 36 hospitals, according to the Chicago Tribune. Beaumont has eight hospitals in Michigan; Advocate Aurora has 16 hospitals in Wisconsin and 12 in Illinois.

A combined system would also include more than 545 outpatient sites, about 108,000 employees and more than 13,000 physicians.

Though talks are still in the early stages, the health systems already have agreed to an equal one-third governance representation of any future partnership between Beaumont, Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care, which merged in 2018 to create Advocate Aurora Health.



