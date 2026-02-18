Woman faces charges after firing gun inside Baptist Health Louisville

A woman faces charges after firing a gun inside a patient room at Baptist Health Louisville (Ky.), according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Police responded to the hospital about 5:30 a.m. Feb. 18 after receiving reports of shots fired. St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said during a news conference posted by CBS affiliate WLKY that multiple calls initially escalated the situation to an active shooter response, but authorities later determined the incident was isolated to a single room.

“The individual was bedridden, had a firearm and fired four shots,” Mr. Wilkerson said. No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department and a SWAT team also responded and helped de-escalate the situation. The woman surrendered the firearm.

The patient, identified in a St. Matthews Police arrest citation as Mystic Rayne, faces charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. She has since been discharged from the hospital, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker’s.

“The situation has been cleared with no reported injuries. The safety of our patients, employees and visitors is our highest priority,” the hospital said in a statement, adding that patient care remained fully operational.