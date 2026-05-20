Cleveland Clinic launches space health center in heart institute

Cleveland Clinic is incorporating research, education and clinical care for cardiovascular health conditions related to space travel.

The Space Health Center was established in the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic, according to an April 29 system news release. The center is led by a multidisciplinary team that will research the effects of space travel on cardiovascular function and health, provide medical care for those traveling in space and educate medical students and healthcare professionals.

“At Cleveland Clinic, we are always looking for ways to redefine the future of medicine through research and leading-edge innovations,” said Lars Svensson, MD, PhD, chief of Cleveland Clinic’s Sydell and Arnold Miller Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. “This collaborative center will shed light on an area that continues to be of interest to scientists, physicians and the public and will provide us insights that could help us move care forward for even the most complex cardiovascular patients.”

The center will introduce doctoral, medical and postdoctoral students and scholars to space medicine and space-related careers. It will also host guest lecturers from the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

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