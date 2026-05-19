Anxiety-related pediatric visits in primary care rise 300%: Study 

Anxiety-related visits in pediatric primary care settings increased 300% between 2014 and 2023, according to a May 18 study published in JAMA Network Open.

Researchers from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute in Boston analyzed Massachusetts’ All-Payer Claims Database records from 2014 to 2023, representing 1,848,249 patients ages 1-18.

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The rate of pediatric primary care visits with any mental health diagnosis increased from 5.9 visits per 100 children in the first quarter of 2014 to 9.7 visits per 100 children in the first quarter of 2023. Anxiety-related visits saw the largest increase, rising from 1.7% of pediatric care visits in 2014 to 6.1% in 2023. ADHD remained the most common mental health condition addressed in pediatric primary care visits, increasing from 5% to 6.7% during the study period. Visits tied to depression, autism spectrum disorder and trauma- and stressor-related disorders also increased. While mental health-related visits played a role, overall pediatric primary care visits declined slightly from 58.9 visits per 100 children in 2014 to 54.8 visits per 100 children in 2023. Researchers said the findings point to the growing need for integrated mental health services in pediatric primary care settings.

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