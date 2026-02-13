Tampa General’s M&A playbook and why ‘deeper’ partnerships beat bigger footprints

As financial pressures continue to strain rural and community hospitals, academic health systems are increasingly stepping in as operators, affiliates or strategic partners.

Over the past 14 months, 22 academic health systems have acquired — or announced plans to acquire — community hospitals or smaller independent systems. The trend has accelerated in the wake of the pandemic, as many rural providers continue to struggle with thin margins, infrastructure needs and digital transformation costs.

For Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, a six-hospital system, the shift reflects a broader evolution in how academic health systems must approach growth.

“I think the modern academic health system has to be better at partnerships,” Mark G. Moseley, MD, president of USF Tampa General Physicians and executive vice president of Tampa General Hospital, said during an episode of the Becker’s Healthcare Podcast. “One of our key focus areas is being a good partner — but that might mean having fewer partnerships that go deeper.”

Why culture makes or breaks hospital deals

While mergers and acquisitions are expected to pick up steam this year, Dr. Moseley said long-term success hinges less on financial structure and more on cultural alignment.

“Mergers, acquisitions and closures are going to happen in the industry, and this could be a significant year for that,” Dr. Moseley said. “But my concern is as we take on those responsibilities and evaluate potential partnerships, the question has to be: Is this aligned with our culture?

“Most deals fall apart over issues like money, ego and branding. But when it comes to integrating a community hospital into an academic health system, cultural friction is often the biggest barrier.”

As academic medical centers extend their footprint into rural or community settings, they assume responsibility not only for financial turnaround but also for aligning governance, clinical standards and workforce culture.

“For us, the goal is to stay firmly anchored in our shared purpose, vision and values — while being flexible in how we structure partnerships and thoughtful about the integration timeline,” Dr. Moseley said. “At the end of the day, it’s about alignment. If the values aren’t aligned, the cultural friction only grows.”

Tampa General plans to assume operations of DeSoto Memorial Hospital, a 49-bed rural facility in Arcadia, Fla. The agreement includes a commitment to invest at least $45 million in the hospital. The 49-year lease, set at $10 per year, includes an option to buy the facility.

DeSoto Memorial reported a $538,432 operating loss (-1.2% margin) in fiscal 2024 and derives roughly 65% of its revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. Like many rural hospitals, it faces staffing shortages, aging infrastructure and heavy reliance on government reimbursement.

Tampa General plans to invest in infrastructure upgrades, expand service lines, grow the workforce and build a helicopter station to improve access to advanced care at its main campus.

“With this agreement, Tampa General is making a long-term commitment to provide world-class care to rural communities in the Peace River Valley region,” John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General, said in a statement provided to Becker’s. “We’re making a significant investment to strengthen the facilities, grow the team and expand the services to ensure that residents can access exceptional care close to home.”

The tightrope between tertiary care and rural access

For academic systems, expansion into rural and community markets is not solely about growth. It is also about protecting access and maintaining the broader healthcare safety net.

“We always try to frame our growth in terms of our mission — our shared purpose: we heal, we teach, we innovate, we care for everyone, every day,” Dr. Moseley said. “As part of the healthcare safety net in this community, we have to strike a balance between the academic medical center side of what we do and the community-based and rural healthcare side.”

On the academic medical center side, Tampa General must remain equipped to treat rare, complex and critically ill patients while maintaining strong referral pipelines, physician recruitment and bed capacity at its flagship campus, according to Dr. Moseley.

At the same time, rural healthcare instability can quickly overwhelm regional safety nets.

“If rural healthcare fails in our communities, it will put enormous strain on the safety net,” he said.

To mitigate that risk, Tampa General is expanding services into more rural areas of Florida. Rather than defaulting to hospital construction, the system is pursuing what Dr. Moseley described as an asset-light strategy that brings urgent care, primary care, imaging, lab and other ambulatory services to communities that might otherwise lack access.

“It’s not always about building a hospital,” he said. “It’s about bringing services closer to home so patients can stay local when possible … and if they need to come to the academic medical center, we’ll have that connection in place.”

Why selective growth may outperform scale

As academic health systems continue to weigh acquisitions and affiliations, Dr. Moseley said the emphasis must remain on purpose-driven growth rather than opportunistic expansion.

The opportunity lies in maintaining balance — strengthening academic excellence while stabilizing community access points — without overextending culturally or operationally.

“Our goal going forward is to maintain that balance — always grounded in achieving our shared purpose,” he said.