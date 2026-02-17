Humana closes on acquisition of MaxHealth primary care clinics

Humana’s healthcare services division CenterWell has completed its acquisition of MaxHealth, a Tampa, Fla.-based primary care network focused on adults and seniors, the company said Feb. 13.

MaxHealth operates 54 primary care clinics, four specialty/ancillary clinics and 24 affiliated clinics throughout West and South Florida, serving more than 120,000 patients. More than 80,000 of those patients are in value-based care programs. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bloomberg first reported Feb. 12 that Humana was in advanced talks to acquire MaxHealth, which could have been valued at about $1 billion.

MaxHealth was previously owned by Arsenal Capital Partners, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and industrial growth companies. The company was founded in 2015 by three provider organizations, along with 13 independent providers.

CenterWell saw more than 25% patient growth in 2025, adding more than 100,000 patients. During the annual enrollment period, Humana’s individual Medicare Advantage membership increased by 20%, or more than 1 million members.