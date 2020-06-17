Beaumont, Advocate Aurora explore merger

Beaumont Health announced it is in partnership talks with Advocate Aurora Health on June 17, less than one month after canceling a plan to merge with Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health.

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont and Advocate Aurora, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, said they began partnership discussions in late 2019 but paused talks to allow both organizations to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 17, the health systems signed a nonbinding letter of intent to create a health system that would span across Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Though talks are still in early stages, the health systems have already agreed to an equal one-third governance representation of any future partnership between Beaumont, Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care, which merged in 2018 to create Advocate Aurora Health.

Beaumont President and CEO John Fox said the system is excited to explore the partnership with Advocate Aurora.

"The potential opportunity to leverage the strength and scale of a regional organization while maintaining a local focus and strong presence in Michigan as a leader and major employer is important to us," Mr. Fox said in a news release.

Advocate Aurora President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh described the potential deal as a "unique opportunity."

"Beaumont Health has built a strong reputation for clinical excellence, education and research," Mr. Skogsbergh said in a news release. "This is a unique opportunity to explore a partnership with a like-minded, purpose-driven organization."



