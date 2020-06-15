Hedge fund makes bid for bankrupt hospital chain

A secured lender made a bid to take over Americore Holdings and its affiliates last week, less than six months after the hospital chain entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg Law.

Third Friday Total Return Fund, a West Palm Beach, Fla.-based hedge fund, submitted a proposal to take over ownership of Americore's assets. The purchase price includes a $25 million credit bid and $22 million in cash, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Americore Holdings, agreed to hand operational control to a Chapter 11 trustee in February. The hospital network now includes three hospitals, including Ellwood City (Pa.) Medical Center which closed Jan. 31. Its other two hospitals in St. Louis and Calico Rock, Ark., are on shaky financial footing.

An attorney representing Third Friday said that the takeover plan would enable Americore's hospitals to reorganize and implement new management, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



