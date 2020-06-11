$5B offer to North Carolina hospital gives it 'best of both worlds,' Novant CEO says

Novant Health presented its proposal June 10 to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center, a county-owned hospital in Wilmington, N.C. The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system is one of three organizations interested in securing the deal.

During the public presentation, Novant Health President and CEO Carl Armato highlighted the system's financial strength and its potential partnership with Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health, according to WilmingtonBiz.

In May, Novant, UNC Health and UNC School of Medicine signed a letter of intent to enhance clinical services and medical education at New Hanover Regional if the hospital chooses to form a joint venture with, affiliate with or sell to Novant.

"We are binging, I believe, the best of both worlds: one of the largest not-for-profit health care systems in the country, that's financially strong, along with UNC Health Care and UNC medical school to really enhance and grow the economic development of Wilmington," Mr. Armato said, according to WilmingtonBiz.

The 15-hospital system is offering up to $2 billion to New Hanover County, $50 million to the hospital's foundation to fund unmet community needs and an investment of $3.1 billion in capital projects over the next decade, according to the report.

"We actually proposed a very significant financial commitment to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, that local board, that management team, that community — your community," Mr. Armato said, according to the report. "And we want you to know that we have the resources to back that up."

Novant made its proposal the day after Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health pitched its deal for New Hanover Regional. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, the third health system trying to secure a deal with the hospital, will make its presentation June 11.

