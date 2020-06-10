Duke Health pitches $3B deal for North Carolina hospital

Duke Health presented its proposal on June 9 to purchase New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. The Durham, N.C.-based system is one of three organizations trying to secure the deal.

During the presentation, Duke Health officials proposed purchasing the hospital for $1.4 billion and investing $1.9 billion in capital improvements over the next five years, according to TV station WWAY. The health system would also bring its graduate medical school programs to New Hanover Regional and keep all hospital employees on staff for at least one year, according to the report.

The other two health systems interested in acquiring the hospital — Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health — will present their proposals on June 10 and June 11.

