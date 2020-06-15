HCA to sell hospital, exit Mississippi

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has entered into an agreement to sell Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Singing River Health System.

Pascagoula, Miss.-based Singing River Health System announced June 15 that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the 130-bed hospital from HCA. The transaction, subject to customary approvals, is expected to be finalized this summer.

Singing River Health System is acquiring the hospital after the two worked together on several initiatives, including the health system's cardiovascular program.

"Garden Park is an outstanding facility, and we are excited for their strong team to join the Singing River Family," CEO Lee Bond said in a news release. "This is a natural next step for us because we have already worked together on quality initiatives, we have likeminded service cultures and both share an unwavering commitment to excellence in all that we do."

If the deal closes, HCA will no longer operate any hospitals in Mississippi.



