Central Maine Healthcare joins Prime

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare’s nonprofit public charity, Prime Healthcare Foundation, acquired Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare on Feb. 16.

The foundation received Maine’s approval to acquire Central Maine Healthcare in late November after sharing plans to acquire it in January 2025.

The transaction comprises Lewiston-based Central Maine Medical Center, Bridgton (Maine) Hospital, Rumford Hospital, Rumford (Maine) Community Home, Auburn, Maine-based Bolster Heights Residential Care, Lewiston-based Maine College of Health Professions, Lewiston-based CMH Cancer Care Center, and more than 40 physician practices, according to a Feb. 16 news release.

The Prime Healthcare Foundation comprises 21 hospitals across the U.S. following the acquisition, with more than $4 billion provided in charity care.

Central Maine Healthcare hospitals and facilities will maintain their leadership and existing names, with the foundation retaining nearly all of the health system’s employees. Prime will also invest $150 million to improve the facilities, services and infrastructure over the next five years.

“Prime Healthcare Foundation believes that access to high-quality healthcare and medical education uplifts communities, brings hope, and improves lives,” Kavitha Bhatia, MD, president and chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation, said in the release. “We are honored to extend our mission to the communities of Maine and are committed to preserving Central Maine Healthcare’s legacy, expanding educational opportunities, and ensuring compassionate, equitable care for generations to come.”