Texas sues Children’s Health System, physician over gender care for minors 

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Children’s Health System of Texas, claiming the Dallas-based system violated a state law banning the provision of gender transition-related care to minors and engaged in fraudulent practices to obtain Medicaid reimbursements.



The lawsuit also names Jason Jarin, MD, a Dallas-based pediatric gynecologist, as a defendant, making him the fourth physician to face legal action since SB 14 — which prohibits surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapies for minors — took effect in September 2023.



The complaint alleges Children’s Health and Dr. Jarin continued providing gender transition-related care to minors after the law took effect and billed Texas Medicaid for hormone therapies and puberty blockers. The attorney general’s office also alleges the defendants misrepresented medical records, prescriptions and billing documents to obtain payment for gender-related care provided to children.



The state is seeking to block Children’s Health and Dr. Jarin from continuing the treatments and to recover more than $1 million, including Medicaid funds it claims were improperly paid, civil penalties and other damages allowed under Texas law.

In a statement, Children’s Health said it complies with healthcare laws and declined further comment.



“Our top priority is the health and well-being of the patients and families we serve,” the health system said. “We comply with all applicable local, state and federal healthcare laws. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

In 2024, Mr. Paxton’s office filed similar lawsuits against three other physicians claiming violations of SB 14. The attorney general later dropped one of those cases — filed against Hector Granado, MD, an El Paso-based physician — after determining no legal violations were found, according to The Associated Press.