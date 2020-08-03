Marshfield Clinic acquires, renames 2 hospitals from Ascension

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System completed its acquisition of two hospitals from Ascension Wisconsin.

On Aug. 1, Marshfield purchased Weston, Wis.-based Ascension St. Clare's Hospital. It will be renamed to Marshfield Medical Center-Weston.

About 350 St. Cloud Hospital employees will become Marshfield Clinic employees under the deal.

"This is a historically important day for our health system and the communities we serve," said Susan Turney, MD, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System. "Having a hospital in the Weston/Wausau area allows us to create a fully integrated campus combining our hospital and clinical facilities, which provides highly coordinated care that is efficient and creates a simple and seamless patient experience."

Ascension Wisconsin also will transfer its 50 percent interest in Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, Wis., and the Diagnostic & Treatment Center in Weston to Marshfield Clinic.

The transition will occur over the next few months, and Flambeau Hospital will be renamed Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls.

Ascension and Marshfield Clinic announced the deal last October and reached a definitive agreement in February. Financial terms were not disclosed.

