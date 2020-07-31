Michigan hospital mulls joining health system amid financial hardship

War Memorial Hospital, an independent hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., is considering joining a health system after facing some financial challenges, according to UpNorthLive.

The hospital has been independent for more than 100 years. However, after War Memorial Hospital went through difficult financial years in 2017 and 2018, the hospital is looking at how joining a health system could bring new services to its community while improving its finances.

War Memorial Hospital President and CEO David Jahn told UpNorthLive, "We toured a few of the hospitals and some of the things they do there are things they do better than us. Other things we are doing better than them, so it's been interesting."

According to UpNorthLive, the hospital is choosing between two health systems, but left them unnamed.

More articles on healthcare industry transactions:

Banner Health inks $200M deal to acquire Wyoming hospital

For-profit hospital divestitures: 6 latest deals involving CHS, HCA and Quorum

619-bed California hospital to join Cedars-Sinai

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.