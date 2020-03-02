Merger creates 10-hospital system in Maine

Mayo Regional Hospital in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, merged with Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health on March 1.

The deal closed after the Maine Department of Health and Human Services granted a certificate of need in January. With the merger complete, Northern Light Health includes 10 hospitals.

"As a stand-alone hospital, Mayo has been providing excellent care to people in Piscataquis County for more than 40 years. Working together, we can continue that mission," Northern Light Health President and CEO Michelle Hood said in a release. "We are pleased to welcome Mayo's leaders, board, and employees into our organization as we work together toward a common goal to preserve rural healthcare services in this region of the state."

The hospitals announced the completion of the merger while a lawsuit seeking to block the deal is still pending. Northern Light, Mayo Regional and the Maine Attorney General's office have all filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed by the town of Cambridge and residents from other communities. A hearing is set for March 25, according to the Bangor Daily News.

