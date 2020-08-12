McLaren Health Care adds 15th hospital

St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, will become the 15th hospital in McLaren Health Care's system on Oct. 1.

The organizations announced Aug. 12 that they have finalized an agreement for 312-bed St. Luke's Hospital to join McLaren Health. The announcement comes after the organizations signed a definitive agreement and the deal received approval from the Ohio attorney general.

Under the agreement, McLaren will invest in upgrades at St. Luke's, including renovating the intensive care center and surgical suites, and help the hospital with service line development, payer contracting and physician partnerships.

With the agreement finalized, St. Luke's Hospital will be renamed McLaren St. Luke's.

"This name change allows St. Luke's to maintain its more than 100-year heritage while transitioning to the McLaren brand of integrated health care services," Jennifer Montgomery, president and CEO of St. Luke's, said in a news release.

