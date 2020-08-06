CHS' sale of Texas hospital delayed

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems' sale of a 171-bed hospital in San Angelo, Texas, has been delayed, according to San Angelo Live.

CHS signed a definitive agreement April 20 to sell San Angelo Community Medical Center and its associated assets to Shannon Health in San Angelo. The transaction requires approval by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

On Aug. 5, physicians at the hospital were informed state approval of the deal is delayed due to a slower-than-expected Certificate of Public Advantage review, according to the report. The COPA framework helps state's avoid the Federal Trade Commission's authority to challenge deals that it views as anticompetitive.

Due to the delay, the review is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, about a month later than planned, according to San Angelo Live, which cited an email to physicians from San Angelo Community Medical Center CEO Ronald Schumacher.

