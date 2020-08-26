2 Arizona hospitals to join Dignity Health

Yavapai Regional Medical Center, a two-hospital system based in Prescott, Ariz., announced Aug. 25 that it has entered into an affiliation agreement to join Dignity Health's Arizona Division.

Under the deal, expected to be finalized late this year, Yavapai Regional would join Dignity's network of six acute care hospitals in the Phoenix area. The affiliation would strengthen and expand services in the area, Yavapai Regional President and CEO John Amos said.

"Yavapai Regional Medical Center's strong commitment to the Quad Cities will not change," Mr. Amos said in a news release. "We believe that together, we will be able to build on our position of strength and expand YRMC's current offering of health care services and resources to create an even stronger future of support for the people and communities in western Yavapai County."

In addition to expanding access to care, the organizations said the affiliation also will focus on reinvesting in the community through grants and creating clinical programs for people suffering from chronic illnesses.



