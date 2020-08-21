Mayo invests $50M in 741-bed hospital in United Arab Emirates, acquires 25% stake

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has invested $50 million into a 741-bed hospital in the United Arab Emirates, according to the system's recent financial report.

With the investment, Mayo Clinic has funded a 25 percent equity position in the joint venture.

Mayo Clinic partnered with Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. in November to open and operate the 741-bed Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. The 3.2 million-square-foot hospital began seeing patients late last year.

In the financial report, Mayo said that it has entered into a hospital expertise agreement, brand license agreement and research contribution agreement with the hospital that will become effective in January.

Mayo Clinic also said it has a $150 million conditional pledge from the joint venture.

The joint venture has an initial commitment period of 20 years with the ability to extend another 10 years.

More articles on healthcare transactions:

KKR veteran creates healthcare PE firm

Sale saves California hospital from closing

LCMC Health's acquisition of struggling 420-bed Louisiana hospital advances



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.