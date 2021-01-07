Hospital rebrands: 13 recent name changes

Below are 13 hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts in the last month:

1. Tacoma, Wash.-based CHI Franciscan and Seattle-based Virginia Mason officially formed an 11-hospital health system Jan. 5. The name of the combined system will be Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

2. Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima, Wash., has transitioned back to an independent hospital and reverted to its old name, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

3. Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville (Tenn.) has been renamed Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital after Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems sold it to Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

4. Tennova Healthcare-Harton has been renamed Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital after Community Health Systems sold it to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

5. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System finalized its acquisition of 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its related assets. The hospital will be renamed VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital.

6. Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, a 75-bed facility Leitchfield, Ky., joined Owensboro (Ky.) Health Jan. 4. The hospital will be renamed Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center.

7. Rome, Ga.-based Floyd Health System plans to seek approval from Georgia's attorney general this month to join Charlotte, N.C., based Atrium Health. If the attorney general approves the transaction, the hospital system will be named Atrium Health Floyd.

8. LifePoint Health has entered into an agreement to sell its majority interest in Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare. Once the transaction is complete, the hospital will be renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center.

9. Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa, and Fort Madison (Iowa) Community Hospital are looking to combine under one organization that would be renamed Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. The combination is contingent on receiving approval from CMS to receive the CMS sole community hospital classification.

10. Pittsburgh-based UPMC will acquire a 105-year-old hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland, the third hospital the system owns in the country. The facility, Aut Even Hospital, will be renamed UPMC Aut Even Hospital.

11. Newton (Kan.) Medical Center will change its name to NMC Health to "more accurately reflect the broad-reaching health system Newton Medical Center has become, as well as help individuals identify the continuum of care provided by the organization," the hospital said in a Dec. 7 news release.

12. Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare is changing its name to Logan Health in an effort to unify its organization. The new name pays tribute to Logan Pass, one of the most visited sites in Montana's Glacier National Park.

13. Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health became the 12th member of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health. With 452-bed Southeastern now part of UNC Health, the hospital changed its name to UNC Health Southeastern.

