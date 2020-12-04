UNC Health closes deal for 12th hospital

Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health is the 12th member of Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health under a deal the organizations recently finalized.

The organizations completed the transaction less than two months after entering into a letter of intent. With 452-bed Southeastern now part of UNC Health, the hospital changed its name to UNC Health Southeastern.

"Aligning with UNC Health will allow UNC Health Southeastern to become an even stronger regional healthcare leader," UNC Health Southeastern President and CEO Joann Anderson said in a Dec. 3 news release. "Through this relationship, we'll be able to leverage enhanced opportunities to recruit and retain highly skilled physicians and caregivers to the area and maintain and grow the services we offer today — all while keeping care local."

