UNC Health strikes deal for 12th hospital

Lumberton, N.C.-based Southeastern Health and Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health have entered into a letter of intent that would make Southeastern the 12th member of UNC's system.

Southeastern Health began searching for a partner last year, and officials decided aligning with UNC Health was the best choice.

"The Southeastern Board of Trustees set out to find a partner who can help make healthcare even better for the people we serve," Kenneth Rust, chair of the Southeastern Health board of trustees, said in a news release. "Importantly, UNC Health shares our values and commitment to providing quality, compassionate and strong local healthcare, making a long-term regional partnership a natural fit for both organizations."

The agreement, which requires board and regulatory approvals, is expected to be finalized later this year. If the agreement is finalized, Southeastern Health plans to rebrand as UNC Health Southeastern.

