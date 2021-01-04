67-bed hospital joins VCU Health

Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System has finalized its acquisition of 67-bed Riverside Tappahannock (Va.) Hospital and its related assets.

The hospital became part of the VCU Health System Jan. 1, and will be renamed VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital. The hospital was purchased from Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System.

The related medical services that VCU Health bought include Riverside Tappahannock's urgent care facility, provider clinics and physical therapy and diagnostic services.

Employees at the Tappahannock hospital will remain Riverside Health employees until July 1.

